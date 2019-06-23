It's double celebration for Varun Sharma; here's why

Mumbai: Actor Varun Sharma is thrilled about his two films -- "Arjun Patiala" and "Khandaani Shafakhana" -- releasing on July 26.

While he will be seen playing a police officer in "Arjun Patiala", in "Khandaani Shafakhana", he will essay the character of actress Sonakshi Sinha's brother.

"I am very excited for the release of my films. This is very rare, but I think it calls for a double celebration. I have worked very hard for both the films and can't wait for everyone to watch them," Varun said in a statement.

The actor will be juggling between the promotion of both his films and shooting for "RoohiAfza" along with actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

This year, he has four films releasing including Nitesh Tiwari's "Chhichhore".