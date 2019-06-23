close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Sharma

It's double celebration for Varun Sharma; here's why

Varun Sharma is thrilled about his two films -- Arjun Patiala and Khandaani Shafakhana -- releasing on July 26.

It&#039;s double celebration for Varun Sharma; here&#039;s why
Image Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Actor Varun Sharma is thrilled about his two films -- "Arjun Patiala" and "Khandaani Shafakhana" -- releasing on July 26.

While he will be seen playing a police officer in "Arjun Patiala", in "Khandaani Shafakhana", he will essay the character of actress Sonakshi Sinha's brother. 

"I am very excited for the release of my films. This is very rare, but I think it calls for a double celebration. I have worked very hard for both the films and can't wait for everyone to watch them," Varun said in a statement. 

The actor will be juggling between the promotion of both his films and shooting for "RoohiAfza" along with actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. 

This year, he has four films releasing including Nitesh Tiwari's "Chhichhore".

Tags:
Varun Sharmavarun sharma filmsarjun patialaKhandaani Shafakhana
Next
Story

Sonakshi Sinha is now 'Baby Bedi' on Twitter

Must Watch

PT6M28S

News 50: Watch top news headlines of June 23, 2019