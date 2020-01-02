It's 'Good Newwz' for Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor as their film crosses Rs 100 crore-mark at box office

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh's latest film 'Good Newwz' proved to be a major blockbuster of 2019 as on the sixth day of its release, it crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark at the box office.

As of now 'Good Newwz', has earned Rs 117.10 crore and on Wednesday (New Year), the film earned the maximum - Rs 22.50 crore.

Taking to social media, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that 2020 "began with Goos Newwz". He wrote, "#GoodNewwz is Not Out... Hits the ball out of the park on Day 6... Ends 2019 with Good Newwz... Begins 2020 with Good Newwz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr. Total: ₹ 117.10 cr."

'Good Newwz' is also Akshay Kumar's fourth film of 2019 to score a half century at the box office in the first week of its release after 'Kesari', 'Mission Mangal' and 'Housefull 4'.

'Good Newwz' opened to mixed reviews on December 27. The film was helmed by Raj Mehta and co-produced by Karan Johar and Akshay.

'Good Newwz' is the third collaboration between Akshay and Karan after 'Kesari' and 'Brothers'. In 2020, Akshay will be seen in 'Sooryavanshi', which is co-produced by Karan Johar.