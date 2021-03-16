हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

I've been slapped yet again by my co-star Parineeti Chopra, says Arjun Kapoor

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor is set to release theatrically on March 19. The actor opened up on how Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film trains focus on violence against women.

I&#039;ve been slapped yet again by my co-star Parineeti Chopra, says Arjun Kapoor
File Photo

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor has been slapped yet again by Parineeti Chopra! Strictly on screen, of course, and in their upcoming film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', after their 2012 co-starrer 'Ishaqzaade'. On a serious note, Arjun opens up on how Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film trains focus on violence against women.

"Violence against women is taken seriously by someone like me who has grown up in an environment surrounded by women. I firmly believe when you are doing a character you have to step out of being your personal self and believe that you have signed up to play a character because people like that exist in society," he told IANS.

"Having said that Pinky (his character in the film) does not raise his hand on Sandeep (played by Parineeti Chopra). The physical violence that is there is circumstantial. It is more about helping one another and protecting one another. There is also a feeling of angst and frustration that Sandeep feels towards Pinky, where she literally wants to cry and hit me and at the same time it is just me protecting myself in that sequence," he added.

Arjun Kapoor says the situation is "real because that is what the director wanted".

"I have been slapped yet again by Parineeti like I was in 'Ishaqzaade' and that trend continues! But it was not pressuring because you have read a script and you have understood the demand of the character and circumstances, and it comes in a moment of emotional chaos in both their lives, so it is not like I am beating her up. I don`t think I would play a character like that," he added.

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' is set to release theatrically on March 19. He knows the Covid situation is not altogether normal for the audience to wholly return, but he is optimistic.

He said the film has been ready, and therefore "we must help our theatres and find audiences to come back and enjoy the film-watching experience".

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sandeep Aur Pinky FaraarParineeti ChopraArjun KapoorSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar filmDibakar Banerjee
Next
Story

Ajay Devgn presents The Big Bull - Mother of all Scams teaser, shares release date - Watch

Must Watch

PT12M27S

West Bengal election 2021: Mega Tuesday for rallies in Bankura