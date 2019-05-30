close

Ankit Tiwari

I've poured my heart out in 'Sadak 2': Ankit Tiwari

The 'Galliyan' hitmaker is currently being lauded for his latest song 'Tere do naina'.

File photo

New Delhi: Singer-composer Ankit Tiwari's song 'Sun raha hai' for Vishesh Films' 2013 blockbuster 'Aashiqui 2' is still part of the playlist of many music lovers. He is reuniting with the banner for 'Sadak 2', which will see Mahesh Bhatt back in the director's chair after almost 20 years. Ankit says he has poured his heart out in the music of the upcoming movie.

Ankit and Vishesh Films, owned by brothers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, have teamed up for various films, including 'Khamoshiyan', but it`s their heart-wrenching song 'Sun raha hai' that is among the most loved tracks. 

Asked if his new music for 'Sadak 2' will break the records of 'Aashiqui 2' or if there is any kind of pressure on him, Ankit told IANS: "I really don`t know. I don`t think about it while working on it. I`ve poured my heart out in it, so let`s hope that it reaches the audience`s heart."

"It is a non-film pop song. Its composers Gourav-Roshin had called me for the song. They made me listen to it, took me through the concept and I loved it. We had shot the video of the song in Lucknow," he said.

On Bollywood singers and composers coming together and working on non-film music more often, he said: "Of course, it`s a good thing. I feel that if Bollywood singers focus on non-film music as well... like this EP `Naina`, which has songs sung by Sonu Nigam and Devender Pal Singh, it is really good." 

"People with more Instagram followers also help to make the song big. Basic things like melody of the song and its story line are also very important."

