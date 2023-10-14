New Delhi: After the action-packed trailer, the makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas are all set to open the music box of the film with the release of the first song 'Jaan Da' on Sunday. Taking the audience further into the world of Tejas, with 'Jaan Da' the audience will get to witness the perfect blend of love and patriotism.

The trailer of Tejas has profoundly evoked the spirit of national pride which is going to get elevated to the next level with the first song 'Jaan Da' all set for its release on Sunday. Sung by the prolific singer Arijit Singh, the song will capture glimpses of the journey of Tejas Gill aka Kangana Ranaut, and weaves together the threads of love and patriotism. So, stay tuned to watch the lyrical video of 'Jaan Da', the first song from Tejas releasing on Sunday.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.