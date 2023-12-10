Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta Win Hearts In 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka', Fan Urges Everyone To 'Forget The Archies'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has struck another chord with the audience with his family entertainer 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka'. Critics and fans alike are showering love on Jackie for his heartfelt portrayal in this film that explores the highs and lows of life.

Sharing the screen with the talented Neena Gupta, reviews highlight the delightful on-screen chemistry between the two seasoned actors. Critics expressed, “Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta shine as individual performers but also have great onscreen chemistry. Their random conversations, such as about body hair, are as hilarious as deep ones are heart-touching - Kamath compares his lonely existence to the sea waves crashing against rocks. Jackie is outstanding in a scene towards the end when he has a monologue where he compares human life to a video game.”

Another fan added, “A sweet little gem called Mast Mein Rehne Ka released along with Archies. Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. Jackie's best performance since Gardish days..” A fan compared it to 'The Archies' and wrote, "Everyone needs to forget about archies and focus on Neena Gupta Jackie Shroff Rakhi Sawant in mast mein rehne ka."

Everyone needs to forget about archies and focus on Neena Gupta Jackie Shroff Rakhi Sawant in mast mein rehne ka. Im so _________wow — summercamp__ (@sammeieksha) December 9, 2023

Fans have taken to social media to express their admiration for the legendary actor. It is evident that Jackie Shroff's magnetic presence and nuanced performance have made 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' a must-watch for those seeking a heartwarming cinematic experience. The legendary actor continues to captivate audiences with his timeless charm and unmatched acting prowess.

Mast Mein Rehne Ka is such a beautiful film to watch on Amazon #primevideo



Do watch



Good one — Tushar Tajane (@tushonline) December 9, 2023

In the film, the two will be seen overcoming loneliness in Mumbai city. "I agree today our life has become difficult. Youngsters are facing a lot of problems...there's so much competition out there but we should not take too much stress in our life. Thoda mast mein bhi hona chayie (There should be some fun too)," Neena Gupta told ANI.

Echoing the same sentiments, Jackie Shroff said, "One should maintain a perfect balance in life... be healthy... do yoga, love nature... use technology but use it for good...Everyone is dealing with some kind of problem in their life..it all depends on how one reacts to it... Take care of health."

'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' is now streaming on Prime Video.