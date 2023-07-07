Jackie Shroff Turns Nostalgic As 'Tridev' Clocks 34 Years - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Jackie Shroff recently took to Instagram to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the iconic Bollywood film 'Tridev.' The actor shared a heartfelt reel featuring throwback pictures from the shoot of the movie, along with his co-stars. Fans and notable personalities from the film industry showered the post with admiration and fond memories.

Jackie Shroff stirred up nostalgia among his fans and followers as he celebrated the 34th anniversary of the hit Bollywood movie 'Tridev.' In a heartfelt reel, Jackie goes down memory lane and shares unseen pictures from the sets alongside Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Deol and other cast from the team. Jackie Shroff captioned the post, "34 years of Tridev," expressing his sentiment and appreciation for the movie that left an indelible mark on his career.

The post speedily got comments under the post from fans such as, “My all-time favorite movie!” , and “Dada, you looked incredible then, and you look incredible now.”

The reel also evoked memories of the popular song 'Gali Gali Mein Firta Hai,' which became an instant hit and is still loved by fans today. Many fans took the opportunity to reminisce about the song and express their love for it in the comments section.

As fans continue to shower praise and admiration, the mention of Jackie Shroff's upcoming project, 'Jailer,' alongside Rajnikanth, further adds to the excitement and anticipation surrounding his future endeavors.