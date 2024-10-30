Jai Hanuman Sequel Featuring Rishab Shetty As Hanuman - First Look Out!

New Delhi: After delivering the biggest sleeper hit of the year with Hanuman, visionary director Prasanth Varma is set to team up with leading production house Mythri Movie Makers for the highly anticipated sequel titled Jai Hanuman. While the pre-look poster was released yesterday, the makers are here with the first look of Jai Hanuman presenting National Award-winner Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman.

The collaboration of these prominent talents indeed makes it one of India's most anticipated films. The man behind this cinematic marvel Prasanth Varma is celebrated for his innovative approach to blending contemporary stories with mythology, while Mythri Movie Makers consistently delivers blockbuster hits. With Rishab Shetty who has delivered the biggest blockbuster Kantara, the film is set to captivate the audiences across the country. The masses are eagerly awaiting this dynamic combination shaping up a cinematic marvel like never before.

वचनपालनं धर्मस्य मूलम्।



A vow from the Tretayuga, bound to be fulfilled in the Kaliyuga



National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty and Sensational Director Prasanth Varma bring forth an epic of loyalty, courage and devotion



A proud presentation by Mythri Movie Makers

Apart from revealing Rishab portraying Lord Hanuman, the makers also shared a breathtaking first-look poster that truly captures the spirit of the character. The poster features Rishab Shetty as Hanuman, depicted in a powerful pose, sitting on his foot with an idol of Sri Ram held reverently in his hand.

This poster not only showcases Rishab's magnificent physicality but also reflects the deep devotion and strength associated with Hanuman. He looks like an apt choice to play Lord Hanuman with the character's legendary qualities, leaving fans eager to see how he brings this iconic figure to life on screen. Prasanth Varma is set to unveil an even grander story, promising a spectacular presentation as evident in this mind-blowing first look poster.

Jai Hanuman is a high-octane action spectacle of unbreakable power and loyalty and is set to redefine cinematic legend. It dives into the heart of Kaliyug, where Hanuman lives in Agnyathavas, an exile bound by a sacred promise to his Ram.

This film is a tribute to unbreakable devotion and the strength of a vow that defies all odds. It's time to experience an all-hail cinematic journey that celebrates the spirit of an immortal.

Jai Hanuman is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar produce the movie on a grand scale with high budget and top-notch technical standards.