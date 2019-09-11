close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday starrer as villain

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his strong performances in films like "Raazi" and "Gangs of Wasseypur", will feature in Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer "Khaali Peeli" as a villain.

Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday starrer as villain

Mumbai: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his strong performances in films like "Raazi" and "Gangs of Wasseypur", will feature in Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer "Khaali Peeli" as a villain.

Jaideep shared: "It's always challenging to play a typical Hindi film villain- something different from what I have been doing, I hope I do justice to the written part and I am looking forward to work with this young talent."

The film is being produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

Zafar said: "It's a performance-driven film and we decided to handpick Jaideep because he is an incredible actor. He perfectly fits the strong negative character in the film who is a typical Indian traditional villain."

The film will release on June 12, 2020.

Tags:
Jaideep AhlawatIshaan KhatterAnanya Panday
Next
Story

Nick Jonas shares his look as Bruno P. Gaido from 'Midway'

Must Watch

PT3M18S

Morning Breaking: India decimates Pakistan's lies on Kashmir in UNHRC