Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday starrer as villain

Mumbai: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his strong performances in films like "Raazi" and "Gangs of Wasseypur", will feature in Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer "Khaali Peeli" as a villain.

Jaideep shared: "It's always challenging to play a typical Hindi film villain- something different from what I have been doing, I hope I do justice to the written part and I am looking forward to work with this young talent."

The film is being produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

Zafar said: "It's a performance-driven film and we decided to handpick Jaideep because he is an incredible actor. He perfectly fits the strong negative character in the film who is a typical Indian traditional villain."

The film will release on June 12, 2020.