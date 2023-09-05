trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658370
Jaideep Ahlawat Praises Kareena Kapoor Khan At The 'Jaane Jaan' Trailer Launch

In the forthcoming Netflix film 'Jaane Jaan,' Jaideep Ahlawat plays a pivotal role. His striking transformation, as revealed in the poster and trailer, has left audiences eagerly anticipating this never-before-seen portrayal. 

Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023
New Delhi: During the grand unveiling of the Netflix movie 'Jaane Jaan,' Jaideep Ahlawat, renowned for his impactful performances, showered accolades upon his co-star, the ever-elegant Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ahlawat, with unwavering sincerity, expressed his profound admiration for the Bollywood diva and shared his memorable experience working alongside her.

"You will definitely forget your lines when you look into Kareena's eyes and stand in front of her, however hard you've learnt them. I've seen many great artists being dumbfounded when she steps on the sets, even the camera starts shaking, that's how much she owns the space," he playfully remarked.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the forthcoming Netflix film 'Jaane Jaan,' Jaideep Ahlawat plays a pivotal role. His striking transformation, as revealed in the poster and trailer, has left audiences eagerly anticipating this never-before-seen portrayal. With a slew of exciting projects on his horizon, Jaideep Ahlawat is undeniably on a winning streak!

