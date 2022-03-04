हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jalsa

Jalsa teaser out: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah carry grim faces in this intense-dark thriller

The teaser takes the audience into the intense word of 'Jalsa' that is full of thrill, giving us a sneak peek into what lies ahead in this highly engaging and captivating tale.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Prime Video dropped the teaser of its upcoming drama-thriller 'Jalsa', giving viewers a sneak peek into this captivating tale of conflict. The intriguing thrilling and dark teaser, which it appears to be, will make sure to get you to the edge of your seats. 

After fueling the audience’s excitement with its first look poster, Prime Video today unveiled the gripping teaser of the much-awaited intense drama flick 'Jalsa', starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in the lead. The teaser takes the audience into the intense word of 'Jalsa' that is full of thrill, giving us a sneak peek into what lies ahead in this highly engaging and captivating tale. Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, 'Jalsa' promises to keep you on edge, leaving you intrigued for more. Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, 'Jalsa' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni. 

The film features a stellar ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

Watch the teaser below: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Vidya Balan can be seen ordering someone to get working on the story right away. Shefali Shah appears to be petrified and running away from the situation. 

Vidya Balan was last seen in OTT released 'Sherni'. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
