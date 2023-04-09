topStoriesenglish2592859
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JAMMU FILM FESTIVAL

Jammu Film Festival Opens, Features Movies From 11 Countries

The festival featured parallel screenings of 25 feature films, short films and documentaries from countries including Iran, India, France and the US.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 07:29 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • The festival featured parallel screenings of 25 feature films, short films and documentaries from countries including Iran, India, France and the US.
  • The opening section of the festival showcased short films and a documentary from countries such as Iran, India, France and the US. These included Nahid, Kav Kav, Fatih the Conqueror, Sandhanam and Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles.

Trending Photos

Jammu Film Festival Opens, Features Movies From 11 Countries

New Delhi: The third edition of the Jammu Film Festival, sponsored by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, began with a grand opening at Abhinav Theatre here on Saturday.

The festival featured parallel screenings of 25 feature films, short films and documentaries from countries including Iran, India, France and the US.

The opening section of the festival showcased short films and a documentary from countries such as Iran, India, France and the US. These included Nahid, Kav Kav, Fatih the Conqueror, Sandhanam and Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai.

Vivekanand Rai praised the festival for promoting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and providing a platform for filmmakers to showcase their talent.

The festival features screenings of 50 feature films, short films and documentaries from 11 countries and will run until April 9.

In addition to the screenings, the festival will also host side events such as panel discussions, a red-carpet event, a culture showcase and a painting exhibition.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?