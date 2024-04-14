On Saturday Filmmaker Karan Johar made a significant announcement on social media regarding his upcoming film "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi." Produced under his banner, the movie features Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. Unveiling the fresh poster of the film, he expressed his deep attachment to the project. Additionally, he disclosed that the movie's theatrical release date has been rescheduled to May 31, 2024.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, "Mr. And Mrs. Mahi" marks his second directorial venture following "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl," in which Janhvi Kapoor also starred. This film also signifies the second collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, who previously shared the screen in "Roohi."

have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) In his social media post, Karan Johar expressed his deep connection to the project, writing, "Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love … they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams … MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can’t wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday… but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!!!"

Karan Johartook to Instagram and expressed his deep connection to the project, writing, "Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love … they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams … MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can’t wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday… but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!!!"

Produced under the Dharma Productions banner, helmed by Karan Johar alongside Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, "Mr And Mrs Mahi" unfolds amidst a cricket backdrop.

It promises to explore the interplay between personal relationships and professional aspirations, shedding light on the emotional and relational intricacies often intertwined with sports careers.

Janhvi Kapoor also took to social media on her excitement about the new date of the film. She penned in her post, “Love scores a century on May 31st, 2024! #MrAndMrsMahi releasing in cinemas! FINALLLLLLYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!” ,

Shikhar Pahariya shared his excitement in her post as well.

Take A Look !

Excitement is building as the promotional campaign for "Mr And Mrs Mahi" gears up for launch. StayTuned !More details are yet to be unveiled .