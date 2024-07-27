New Delhi: The trailer for the highly anticipated thriller 'Ulajh' has taken the internet by storm, receiving an enthusiastic response from audiences. Adding to the excitement, the steamy party song 'Shaukan,' featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah, has gone viral with its infectious beats and captivating chemistry.

To celebrate, the team hosted a star-studded event attended by Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, Director Sudhanshu Saria, Music Composer Shashwat Sachdev, and Singer Jubin Nautiyal.

At the event, Janhvi performed the hook step of "Shaukan" and spoke about her viral dialogue from the film. Additionally, makers also gave the media a pre-listen to Jubin Nautiyal's upcoming song 'Thoda Galat'.

Take A Look At The Picture:

The makers also played the captivating track ‘Aaja Oye’ that left the audience in awe. The event culminated with Shashwat Sachdev singing the patriotic song 'Main Hoon Tera Ae Watan' . Director Sudhanshu Saria shared interesting facts about the film, followed by music composer Shashwat Sachdev talking about the music of Ulajh.

Talking about the song and the film, Janhvi Kapoor added, “I think there's more than what makes the eye in every aspect pf this film after seeing the trailer. Ulajh is something definitely when I heard of the script, it was unexpected. When you all see the film in theatres on August 2, you'll feel very different from what is expected. Hopefully I'm so happy, thrilled, entertained, and excited by what we have worked so hard for. I hope audience showers love for the film and music.”

Director Sudhanshu Saria, talking about the music of the film said, "There is a certain kind of requirement for films like Ulajh. The patriotism you are showing onscreen is also important with what the audience is listening to in terms of music. We have collectively tried to create a perfect blend. There are different flavours of music that we have brought together, and the songs are very audience-friendly.

'Shaukan' is something which will be played in clubs and parties; it’s very Gen Z and millennial-friendly, whereas 'Aae Watan' is a patriotic song that will cater to audiences of all age groups. I just hope that people love it, and I thank Shashwat, Neha, and Jubin and all the music artists for the magic they have created with their music in the film." He further added.

Adding to it, Jubin Nautiyal said, "It's always great to work with Shashwat. His compositions are always fresh and there is something different about them. It was a great experience working on Thoda Galat and Shaukan Everyone working on the song, from actors to direction, composition everything is just perfect. I hope the audience loves it and I get to sing more such songs."

Adding to the same, singer and music composer Shashwat Sachdev said, "The music of Ulajh aims to resonate with the soul of the audience, capturing the essence of patriotism, thrill, and romance. We have experimented with various genres to provide a unique auditory experience that complements the film's narrative."

Ulajh presented By Junglee Pictures follows the journey of a young diplomat from a prominent family of patriots who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Ulajh will hit theaters on August 2, Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.