Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew's Ulajh First Schedule Wrapped In London

Ulajh will see Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 02:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor has announced the first schedule wrap of Ulajh on her social media. The National Award-winning director, Sudhanshu Saria has shot the film extensively in London along with the dynamic trio Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. The entire star cast took to social media to share their journey and give a sneak peek into what went on behind the scenes of the film. 

 
 

A post shared by Junglee Pictures (@jungleepictures)

Ulajh, a stylized international thriller, set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), has a talented ensemble cast headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew also starring powerhouse performers Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi.

