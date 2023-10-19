Janhvi Kapoor Shakes A Leg With Tiger Shroff Ahead Of 'Ganapath' Release - VIDEO

New Delhi: As fans are all set for a massive mass entertainer 'Ganapath', the buzz is evident all around the corner. Their first song ‘Hum Aaye Hain' has been leading all the records, trending on all music platforms. Now an amazing video is doing the rounds wherein we saw Tiger Shroff performing the hook step with Janhvi Kapoor.

With 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' produced by Pooja Entertainment releasing this Friday, fans are excited for its release. They captioned the video saying, “This stunner showing me how it’s done! Koi pooche toh batana, @janhvikapoor aur hum aye hai #20thoctober #2daystogo #ganapath”

With a star-studded cast the film will see the return of the pairing of Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff back together after their debut film 'Heropanti'. Fans and netizens cannot wait for what the movie entails.

'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born' blends a high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score that promises to take viewers on an epic journey. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm. The film pledges a visual spectacle.

'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on this Friday.