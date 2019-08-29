Janhvi Kapoor takes a flying start in and as 'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl—First look out!

New Delhi: Legendary late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's darling daughter Janhvi Kapoor's second project happens to be a Dharma Production backed 'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl'. It is a biopic which tells the story of our country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war.

The first look of the movie has been revealed and it features Janhvi taking a flying start. The impressive poster with Janhvi in and as Gunjan Saxena looks impressive and promises.

Dharma Productions' honcho Karan Johar tweeted: “She was told ladkiyan pilot nahin banti, but she stood her ground & wanted to fly! Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl releasing on 13th March, 2020. @apoorvamehta18 @shariqpatel #Janhvi @TripathiiPankaj @Imangadbedi @ItsVineetSingh #ManavVij @sharansharma @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_”

Two more posters of #GunjanSaxena: #TheKargilGirl... Directed by Sharan Sharma... Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions... 13 March 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/N78WzS3oqM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2019

The Kargil Girl features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal parts.

Janhvi chopped off her long hair to ace her part as the lead character and the filming began in Lucknow, earlier this year.

'The Kargil Girl' will release on March 13, 2020.