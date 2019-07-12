close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor to shoot for 'Kargil Girl' in Georgia

'Kargil girl' is a biopic on an Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone in 1999 Kargil War. Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of Saxena.

Janhvi Kapoor to shoot for &#039;Kargil Girl&#039; in Georgia
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi are all set to shoot for intense and action-packed schedules for the film "Kargil Girl" in Georgia.

"Kargil girl" is a biopic on an Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone in 1999 Kargil War. Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of Saxena.

The film will be shot in high-altitude regions of Georgia, in a town called Kazbegi.

Ahead of their international schedule, the actors are working hard on their fitness. It is even reported that Angad has hired his coach Brinston to train him for film's shoot.

The actors will head to Georgia later this month after filming a schedule in Lucknow.

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor filmsKargil Girl
Next
Story

Super 30 movie review: Hrithik Roshan delivers a knock-out performance as math wiz Anand Kumar

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa