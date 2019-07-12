Janhvi Kapoor to shoot for 'Kargil Girl' in Georgia

Mumbai: Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi are all set to shoot for intense and action-packed schedules for the film "Kargil Girl" in Georgia.

"Kargil girl" is a biopic on an Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone in 1999 Kargil War. Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of Saxena.

The film will be shot in high-altitude regions of Georgia, in a town called Kazbegi.

Ahead of their international schedule, the actors are working hard on their fitness. It is even reported that Angad has hired his coach Brinston to train him for film's shoot.

The actors will head to Georgia later this month after filming a schedule in Lucknow.