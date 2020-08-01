हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl trailer

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' trailer takes off on a high note - Watch

It is a biopic which tells the story of our country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war. 

Janhvi Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl&#039; trailer takes off on a high note - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' trailer has been released by the makers and it presents the reel journey of a real fighter. The film is based on Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, the aspiring aviator who rose to become country's first female combat pilot in the Kargil War.

Watch 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' trailer here:

It is a biopic which tells the story of our country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war. The actors' performance in the trailer will leave you impressed. The movie shows how if you dream big and work hard, you can achieve sky-high goals!

‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ features Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ayesha Raza and Manav Vij in pivotal parts. It will premiere on Netflix on August 12, 2020.

Janhvi as Gunjan Saxena looks impressive and now it is time to fasten your seat belts for a joy ride!

 

 

