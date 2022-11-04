Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili', Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' full HD film LEAKED online by Tamilrockers

NEW DELHI: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' and Janhvi Kapoor-Sunnu Kaushal's 'Mili', which clashed with each other on Box Office, as both the films were released today on Friday, have sadly been hit by piracy. The film have been leaked online by notorious website Tamilrockers and is available on several other torrent sites.

As reported by Times Now Hindi, 'Phone Bhoot' is available on several notorious websites like Tamilrockerz, Telegram and more in HD version. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' has also been leaked and the news is being circulated on several WhatsApp and Telegram groups.

The development is likely to come as a blow to the makers as the films were released in theatres barely a few hours ago. Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking top regional, Bollywood and Hollywood movies barely hours after they hit thebig screen, thus causing a dent in their business. Piracy is illegal in India, however, despite several efforts by the makers, it has refused to slow down. It seems piracy is a huge menace for filmmakers as almost all Indian films get leaked online on the day of the release.

In the past, several films such as 'Vikram Vedha', 'Ponniyin Selvam', 'Brahmastra', 'Stranger Things 4', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'RRR', 'Pushpa 2', 'Acharya', and 'The Kashmir Files', have fallen prey to piracy.