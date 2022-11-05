Janhvi Kapoor's survival-drama Mili witnesses low opening, mints this much on first day

NEW DELHI: Janhvi Kapoor's survival-thriller 'Mili' which was released in theatres on November 4 (Friday), witnessed a slow start on its opening day. As per reports, the film registered low footfalls at theatres and therefore had a lacklustre performance at the ticket windows on the first day. According to a Pinkvilla report, 'Mili' collected within the range of Rs 45-65 lakh on the day of its release.

The film is the remake of the Malayalam film 'Helen', which was released in 2019 and starred Anna Ben in the lead role. The plot revolves around Mili Naudiyal, a 24-year-old graduate of BSc Nursing, who gets stuck in a freezer and has to fight to stay alive. Janhvi, who is the protagonist, has been praised for her performance in the film.

'Mili' clashed at the Box Office with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's comedy-drama 'Double XL'. 'Phone Bhoot' too failed to bring any magic at the ticket windows as the audience footfalls in theatres were low. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Phone Bhoot' has minted around Rs 2.05 crore on the opening day, which is also relatively low.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, and directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who helmed the original, 'Mili also stars Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Anurag Arora, and Sanjay Suri in pivotal roles. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar.