New Delhi: In celebration of Cinema Lovers Day, moviegoers are in for a treat this Friday as the much-acclaimed spy thriller ‘Ulajh’, starring Janhvi Kapoor, will be offered at an irresistible price of just Rs. 99. This special pricing is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at making cinema more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

‘Ulajh’, which has garnered rave reviews for its compelling narrative and exceptional performances, showcases Kapoor in the role of Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of international intrigue and political conspiracies. Her performance has been widely praised, solidifying ‘Ulajh’ as a must-watch film this season.

In addition to Kapoor, the film features a notable ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta.

The screenplay, penned by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh, along with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, combines with Saria’s direction to deliver a riveting cinematic experience. Produced by Junglee Pictures, ‘Ulajh’ continues to draw audiences to theaters nationwide.