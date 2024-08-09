Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2776069
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor's ‘Ulajh’ Available For Just Rs 99 This Friday On Cinema Lovers Day

In celebration of Cinema Lovers Day, the much-acclaimed spy thriller ‘Ulajh’, starring Janhvi Kapoor, will be offered at an irresistible price of just Rs. 99. 

|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 01:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Janhvi Kapoor's ‘Ulajh’ Available For Just Rs 99 This Friday On Cinema Lovers Day

New Delhi: In celebration of Cinema Lovers Day, moviegoers are in for a treat this Friday as the much-acclaimed spy thriller ‘Ulajh’, starring Janhvi Kapoor, will be offered at an irresistible price of just Rs. 99. This special pricing is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at making cinema more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

‘Ulajh’, which has garnered rave reviews for its compelling narrative and exceptional performances, showcases Kapoor in the role of Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of international intrigue and political conspiracies. Her performance has been widely praised, solidifying ‘Ulajh’ as a must-watch film this season.

In addition to Kapoor, the film features a notable ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta.

The screenplay, penned by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh, along with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, combines with Saria’s direction to deliver a riveting cinematic experience. Produced by Junglee Pictures, ‘Ulajh’ continues to draw audiences to theaters nationwide.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India