'Jawan' Actor Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Teaser for Another Exciting Track 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' - Watch

New Delhi: King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has dropped a delightful surprise for fans. The superstar recently dropped the teaser hinting at the upcoming song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from his much-anticipated movie 'Jawan' during the #AskSRK session. This move has set the internet abuzz with excitement and anticipation.

After the resounding success of the celebratory track 'Zinda Banda' and the soul-stirring romantic melody 'Chaleya', SRK, has now given a sneak peek into the third musical offering of the film - 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'. Each of these songs has managed to strike a chord with both the audience's hearts and the music charts, amplifying the hype and expectations around the movie's music album.

Ok guys no more wife problem solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti tum apni problems bhi mujh par daal rahe ho!!!! All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress https://t.co/SMQzeP89yS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

During this #AskSRK session, SRK dropped the teaser while stating the arrival of the next song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'. He further wrote, "Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan"

The teaser exudes a playful vibe that promises an equally entertaining song. This release has initiated a whirlwind of speculation, with fans eagerly theorizing about the kind of musical experience the upcoming song will deliver.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.