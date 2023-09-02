Jawan Advance Booking On HISTORIC Ticket Sales, Crosses Pathaan And Gadar 2: INOX Sells Over 1,25,000 Tickets Already!

New Delhi: After having totally left fans berserk with its trailer, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan opened the advance booking windows and the film started to create records. Exhibitors from all across the country are saying that the advance booking and the manner in which tickets are getting sold are HISTORIC.

As soon as Jawan began to set its feet at the box office windows, the news portals started to seek the experiences of the exhibitors. According to the Bollywood Hungama report, several movie exhibitors from different parts of the nation have shared their views on the advance booking status of Jawan.

JAWAN ADVANCE BOOKING SALES

Kamal Gianchandani, President, MAI, CEO of PVR Pictures Ltd and Chief Business Planning & Strategy of PVR Ltd, said, “The advance is excellent. It’s currently tracking higher than Pathaan. I think it’s well poised for a humongous opening.” He added, “The first day can be historic.”

When asked if it’s at par with Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017) and KGF - Chapter 2 (2022), he replied, “It’s difficult to comment but I would think it’s more (than KGF and Baahubali).”

Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer of INOX Leisure Ltd, agreed, “The advance booking is phenomenal. It is the highest advance that we have seen for any film at PVR Inox.” He revealed, “We opened the booking in the morning. In less than 12 hours, we have sold over 1,25,000 tickets. This is unprecedented.”

Shashank Raizada of Delite Cinemas, New Delhi, said, “The advance is superb. It is unprecedented. After a long time, we have seen advance booking of this kind! It looks like Jawan will be a huge hit. There’s tremendous demand for the film.”

On the question of advance is more than the other big grossers of 2023, he answered, “The advance is higher than that of Gadar 2 and Pathaan. This is very good news for the industry.”

Kishore Kala from Raj Mandir, the iconic single-screen theatre in Jaipur shared, “The advance is fantastic. We have sold 5000 tickets for 4 days. For the first day, we have sold nearly 2500 tickets.”

When asked to compare with the other biggies of the year, he said, “The advance is much better. Gadar 2 initially didn’t have a huge advance. It gradually became big, as the release date neared. Pathaan was huge. But Jawan’s sales are more than that of Gadar 2 and Pathaan.”

Even in South, Jawan fever is spreading. Venkat Prasad, Senior Manager - Programming at Hyderabad’s popular theatre, Prasads, was all smiles as he told us, “The advance is tremendous. We opened the booking for very limited shows. And all 8 shows were sold out, in a very short span of time.”

He further said, “The advance booking is more than any Hindi film and also quite fastest.” He also added, “Even the shows of the weekend are fast-filling. We’ll slowly increase the shows now.”

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.