Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Carry Out Extravagant Promotions!

Many fanclubs from different parts of the nation have come into action and conducted different promotional activities while expressing their excitement for the release of Jawan. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee
  • The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th
Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Carry Out Extravagant Promotions! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action entertainer 'Jawan' is creating a widespread buzz across the nation. Well-received for its prevue and songs, Jawan 'Trailer' then added an extra feather to its ever-rising glory. While it has come as an absolute treat for the audience, SRK fans have made it a celebration across the nation. 

Prominent SRK fan clubs, namely SRK Kurnool CFC, SRK Universe, and team SRK Worriers, from different parts of the nation, have come into action and conducted different promotional activities while expressing their excitement for the release of Jawan. 

From sticking a poster of Jawan on every street in Chandigarh to promoting the film on the busiest road in Aurangabad, SRK fans left no stone unturned to spread the buzz about Jawan. The prominent SRK fan club, SRK Universe, has organized a special 6 AM morning show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, making Jawan the first Hindi film to have such a morning show. 

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

 

