trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649915
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Jawan: Artist Creates Mesmerizing Wall Art In Front Of Shah Rukh Khan's Residence - Check Here

The excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, 'Jawan' is reaching new heights. From the captivating prevue to the mesmerizing soundtrack, audiences are being treated to a multitude of emotions. The first song, "Zinda Banda," has everyone dancing with joy, while "Chaleya" immerses them in a whirlwind of love and romance. For loyal SRK fans, "Jawan" is more than just a film; it's a celebration. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 12:09 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Jawan: Artist Creates Mesmerizing Wall Art In Front Of Shah Rukh Khan's Residence - Check Here Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited release of 'Jawan', talented artist Kanak Nanda ignited frenzy among fans. Nanda created an artwork that has adorned the front of Mannat. This artwork beautifully showcases the various shades of 'Jawan.'

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.


The excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, 'Jawan' is reaching new heights. From the captivating prevue to the mesmerizing soundtrack, audiences are being treated to a multitude of emotions. The first song, "Zinda Banda," has everyone dancing with joy, while "Chaleya" immerses them in a whirlwind of love and romance. For loyal SRK fans, "Jawan" is more than just a film; it's a celebration. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train