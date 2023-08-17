New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited release of 'Jawan', talented artist Kanak Nanda ignited frenzy among fans. Nanda created an artwork that has adorned the front of Mannat. This artwork beautifully showcases the various shades of 'Jawan.'

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, 'Jawan' is reaching new heights. From the captivating prevue to the mesmerizing soundtrack, audiences are being treated to a multitude of emotions. The first song, "Zinda Banda," has everyone dancing with joy, while "Chaleya" immerses them in a whirlwind of love and romance. For loyal SRK fans, "Jawan" is more than just a film; it's a celebration.