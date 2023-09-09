New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is enjoying massive numbers at the box office. Afterall, the movie was a high-octaine actioner that has indeed stunned many as a festival. From celebrating the release outside the theaters to turning theaters into stadiums with loud cheering and dancing, it was expected of 'Jawan' to leave an unforgettable mark among many and has raked in staggering numbers at the Box Office.

According to Sacnilk, Jawan is eyeing 66 crores net collection in Hindi on its third day according to the early estimates. Apart from Hindi, Jawan has scored an estimated 8-9 crores net collection in Tamil and Telugu versions today, for all-time 74-75 crores net first Saturday, which is again almost identical to the first day collection.

The movie has witnessed a jump today in the three national chains (PVR, INOX, Cinepolis) over the first day while single screens collection are more or less similar which is excellent as the film's first day was a partial holiday due to Janmasthami.

Jawan has set itself up for the another explosive day on Sunday on which the Hindi collection might touch 70 crores for the first in history of Indian cinema. The 4-day extended weekend is looking to be in the range of 243-248 crores in Hindi and around 275-280 crores in all versions.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.