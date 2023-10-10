trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673415
Jawan Creates History! Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Becomes First Indian Film Of 2023 To Cross 3 Crores Footfalls

Jawan has ruled the houseful boards of the cinema halls ever since its release. The audience in abundance has rushed to the theaters to witness this action entertainer. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan starrer has left no stone unturned to create records one after the other. Right from its release, the film has only created wonders. Now, adding yet another feather to its spree of creating records, Jawan has become a film that has witnessed a phenomenal 3.50 Cr. footfalls which is the highest for an Indian movie in 2023. 

Jawan has ruled the houseful boards of the cinema halls ever since its release. The audience in abundance has rushed to the theaters to witness this action entertainer. Not just once but a huge chunk of people have watched the film several times. This has today made the film witness the 3.50 Cr. Footfalls, the highest for an Indian movie in 2023. This indeed shows that Jawan is an unstoppable force not just at the box office but also in the hearts of the audience. 

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

