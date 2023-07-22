Jawan Director Atlee Marvels At Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal Performance: Here’s What He Said

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Released on July 21, the film has been garnering mixed reviews. While some are praising the mainstream romantic film, others are slamming the movie for comparing relationship problems to the Auschwitz mass genocide. Meanwhile, many celebrities are also sharing their reviews of the film. The romantic drama by Nitesh Tiwari seems to have struck the right chords with Bollywood biggies. After Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor, renowned director Atlee also praised Bawaal, calling it a “feel-good watch.”

Atlee showers praise on Bawaal team

Atlee has appreciated the performances of both the lead actors and congratulated the team. On his official Twitter handle, Atlee wrote, "#Bawaal, a feel-good watch. A great craft in its own novelist way. Felt like reading a book and visualizing it. Great performances from all the actors, @Varun_dvn sir has rendered a top-notch one in this film. #JanhviKapoor was superb Congratulations to @PrimeVideoIN @niteshtiwari21 and the entire cast and crew."

Varun responded to his tweet by saying, "Thank u sir see u sooon."

#Bawaal , a feel-good watch. A great craft in its own novelist way. Felt like reading a book and visualising it. Great performances from all the actors, @Varun_dvn sir has rendered a top notch one in this film. #JanhviKapoor was superb Congratulations to @PrimeVideoIN_ — atlee (@Atlee_dir) July 21, 2023

Varun Dhawan and Atlee coming together for a film?

Varun Dhawan has reportedly joined forces with Atlee and producer Murad Khetani to work on an action entertainer. Reports of their collaboration emerged in May 2023. The film is likely to hit theatres on May 31, 2024. As per the reports, Varun Dhawan will commence shooting for the film in August this year.

Atlee’s Jawan

Atlee is gearing up for his next movie, Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The much-anticipated movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. A few days ago, fans were treated to a prevue of the movie. Ever since, social media platforms have gone into a frenzy. Jawan is slated to hit theatres on September 7.