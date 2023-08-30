Jawan Fever In Chennai: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee To Visit Sai Ram Engineering College On Aug 30

New Delhi: Actor Shah Rukh Khan dazzled the audience by releasing the hardcore party number 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song from his highly anticipated film Jawan. While this has indeed piqued the audience's excitement a notch higher, the superstar along with the director Atlee is all set to take over Chennai with their visit to Sai Ram Engineering College at 3 PM tomorrow for the pre-release event of 'Jawan'.

Shah Rukh Khan himself made this grand announcement on his social media and wrote, "Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards."

Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards. pic.twitter.com/1VjoX2xhNE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2023

Director Atlee is equally excited to visit Chennai and spread the fever of Jawan. Expressing his exhilaration on social media, the director wrote, "Can’t wait for this See you all tommmmmmm #jawan pre release event tomm 3 pm at Sai ram engineering college chennai."

Can’t wait for this

See you all tommmmmmm#jawan pre release event tomm 3 pm at Sai ram engineering college chennai pic.twitter.com/V2zxtxaOYn — atlee (@Atlee_dir) August 29, 2023

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.