Director: Atlee

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi

Ratings: 3.5/5 Stars

Let's start with 'Hum Jawan hain. Apni Jaan hazaar baar daav pe laa sakte hain, lekin sirf desh ke liye.' This captures the essence of Atlee's big masala potboiler pressing hard on the nerves of the viewers and touching on issues which form the core of the political debate. The film is not just entertaining but also asks some really pertinent questions - a common man is not so common, after all.

'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan has this time turned into Jawan and how! His entry is mind-blowing and so are the high-octane action scenes giving a full adrenaline rush to the audience (which by the way happens most times). SRK is seen in a dual role (Vikram Rathore and Azad Rathore, Vikram's son) and the screenplay dwindles between past and present - a mind-bending way of storytelling which Atlee has aced this time.

Needless to say, Shah Rukh in and as Jawan is massy, classy and all the things spicy. He has yet again proved to be a nation's superstar not for nothing. He impresses and at times, leaves the audience in high spirits - ala Cinema Style. 'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar', this is enough to prove the point, right?

Coming to Vijay Sethupathi who plays Kaalie Gaikwad, a dangerous arms dealer is evil and menacing. He fits the bill in his part and keeps the audience on tenterhooks with a deadly show of his acting prowess. Nayanthara as Narmada Rai Rathore is powerful and an absolute delight to watch.

Deepika Padukone's cameo as Aishwarya Singh Rathore definitely is pivotal and does leave a mark on viewers' minds.

Jawan's music by Anirudh Ravichander matches the rhythm of the film and is catchy, especially tracks including Zinda Banda and Chaleya. In this almost 3-hour long movie, the dramatic twists and mind-numbing plot keep the audience hooked, booked and cooked till the climax - which takes the bigger piece of the cake.

Our verdict? Watch Jawan this weekend to taste the massy flavour of SRK sprinkled with some spicy dialogues, topped with a kickass social message.