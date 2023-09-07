Jawan Movie Release: Actress Keerthy Suresh Pens Heartfelt Note For Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: As the much-awaited actioner 'Jawan' releases worldwide today, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is surely going to take the audience for a ride. Moreover, the highly anticipated project marks the Hindi cinema debut of the renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee. With a sneak peak into the movie with its songs and trailer, Bollywood has high hopes from the young director. Vouching for the talented actor and his team, the popular actress Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle and gave a massive positive shout out.

Dropping a few outdoor pictures, Keerthy wrote, "Tomorrow is a very special day because the world is going to witness your magic machi! @atlee47." She further wrote, "My excitement is at its peak for all you nanbas @anirudhofficial @priyaatlee @dop_gkvishnu It is going to be a treat to watch King Khan @iamsrk in this new avatar! We all are waiting to be blown away by your performance sir! Wishing you guys the best and sending all my love to team #Jawan READY CHIEF!!!! @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi @deepikapadukone @redchilliesent."

'Jawan' is helmed by Atlee. The film stars SRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Apparently, SRK has a double role in the film, which also has a cameo by Deepika Padukone. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already amassed an impressive Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings, and it has managed to surpass the opening day record of Pathaan in India.