'Jawan' Prevue: Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara And Other Beauties In SRK's Blockbuster

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society.

The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawan prevue showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more.

SRK's star power is one hundred percent at an all-time high in Jawan prevue, but the female star presence in the Atlee film have got us equally excited. From Nayanthara to Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra to Priya Mani, it looks like SRK is going to be leading an all-women army in the much-awaited film and fans cannot keep calm. As his character says, 'Good to go girls?' and the women reply, 'Ready Chief!' that is a whistle-blowing moment for sure.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara looks chic as she makes a smashing entry wearing a trench coat over a white shirt in Jawan prevue. In an earlier scene, she looks stunning in a yellow saree paired with beautiful jhumkas.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika's cameo appearance has grabbed many eyeballs and surprised millions of fans. In the prevue, a saree-clad Deepika is shown fighting a man and she looks stunning.

Sanya Malhotra

It looks like Sanya Malhotra is also a part of SRK's Army in Jawan who will help him accomplish his mission.

Priya Mani

We also see actress Priya Mani with guns in the prevue. Jawan surely showcases strong woman army alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Jawan's prevue delivers the promise of undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. After teasing the audience with intriguing posters and a short teaser, the prevue finally arrived with a bang.



Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Watch the trailer here: