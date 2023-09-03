Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday shared how director Rajkumar Hirani reacted after watching the trailer of his upcoming action flick 'Jawan'. SRK surprised fans by conducting #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he answered several fans’ questions related to his upcoming film 'Jawan'. During the session, when one of the fans asked Shah Rukh about Raju sir a.k.a Rajkumar Hirani’s take on Jawan's trailer.

The fan's question read, "Raju sir ka kya reaction mila Jawan Trailer dekh ker? #AskSRK." The 'Pathaan' actor shared, "Raju sir loved it!! First one to send me a message and I have shown him parts of the film too and he really likes it. He has been very supportive. #Jawan."

Earlier, King Khan shared his experience of working with Rajkumar Hirani in 'Dunki'. A fan asked how has been his experience working with Rajkumar Hirani. Replying to the user SRK tweeted, "Raju is a Gentleman and an amazing awesome director and very funny!!" Helmed by Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Not only that, fans have also asked about his experience and challenges while shooting ‘Dunki’.

Another fan asked him about the most challenging thing about 'Dunki'. "To keep up with all the wonderful actors in the film and create the world Raju wanted....," he said.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with director Hirani and Taapsee. Actor Vicky Kaushal is also an important part of the movie. The official release date of 'Dunki' is still awaited.

Coming back to SRK's 'Jawan', recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie which left the fans go gaga over the Shah Rukh’s looks and dialogues. The trailer showed SRK hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pulled off different heists around the country. Seems like SRK is playing a double role in the film as he was spotted acing different avatars. Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante. In the trailer, we can also see her romancing SRK. Clearly, the makers have kept plot details under wraps.

Antagonist Vijay Sethupathi's glimpses in the trailer amped up the audience's curiosity for sure. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer which is packed with some jaw-dropping action scenes. The trailer promises a mass entertainer with seeti-maar dialogues. "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father)," this dialogue of SRK in trailer sure gave a hint at what amazing filmy surprise SRK has in store for moviegoers.

Not only this dialogue but other one that made fans wait for the response in reference to actor Alia Bhatt. In the trailer, when Jawan is asked, "What do you want?". He replies, "Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt."

The film is all set to entertain the audience in just four days. It will be hitting the cinemas from September 7.