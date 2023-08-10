trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647293
'Jawan' Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi-Starrer New Intense Poster

Jawan New Posters: Atlee's power-packed action thriller is slated to release on September 7, 2023.

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan today dropped the brand new poster of Jawan, showcasing the lead star cast. This poster is a sneak peek into the remarkable roles these superstars are set to portray in the film. And guess what? This poster offers a glimpse of the epic face-off between SRK and Vijay Sethupathi for the very first time.

We're only a month away from the release of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan,' and the excitement surrounding this movie is absolutely electrifying. With each passing day, the hype grows stronger, intensifying the anticipation of witnessing King Khan's magic on the silver screen. While the 'Jawan' Prevue has already captured our hearts, the debut song 'Zinda Banda' has solidified its place in our playlist. 


Now, taking innovation even further, the makers have unveiled the new lead cast poster featuring SRK, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. It's making fans all the more excited for the movie to hit theatres. 

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is set to release worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

 

