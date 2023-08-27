trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654403
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Carry Out Massive Promotions Ahead Of Advance Booking

It's almost two weeks left for Jawan to hit the big screen and the excitement among the fans is touching new heights every now and then. Well, who needs any other promotions when you have a loyal fan base like Shah Rukh Khan. It's indeed evident with the kind of heavy promotions the big fan clubs of the superstar are conducting across the nation. From creating massive posters of the Jawan to getting the T-shirt printed and a lot more, the fan clubs have been activated in full force ahead of the advance booking. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 07:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The prominent SRK fan clubs like SRK Kurnool CFC, SRK Universe, and team SRK Worriers are leaving no stone unturned to spread the Frenzy of 'Jawan' in every corner of the nation. While in Chandigarh the fan club went on to stick posters of Jawan on every pillar and every street, Team SRK Worriers promoted the film on the busiest road in Aurangabad. Well, Jawan promotions are not only limited to posters and banners, SRK Universe has made Jawan printed T-shirts, hand bands, and finger rings as well. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SRKCFC (@srkchennaifc)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

 

