Jayeshbhai Jordaar: 'Arjun Reddy' actress Shalini Pandey to star opposite Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: Popular Telugu actress Shalini Pandey, who won hearts with her impeccable performance in blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' will play the female lead in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “IT'S OFFICIAL... #ShaliniPandey - who won tremendous appreciation for her act in the #Telugu hit #ArjunReddy - teamed opposite #RanveerSingh in #JayeshbhaiJordaar... Directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar... Produced by Maneesh Sharma... #YRF presentation.”

Here's his tweet:

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will be set in Gujarat and has Ranveer playing the role of a Gujarati man. This is the first time that the 'Padmaavat' actor has opted for such a role and a couple of days back his first look from the film was unveiled. Ranveer has lost weight for the role and looked quirky in the first look poster that went viral shortly after it was out.

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar, who has also written the film. It is produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films.