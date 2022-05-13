MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh's new movie, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has been released today. Taking to Instagram, the 'Gully Boy' actor shared the movie's poster to announce the film's release, wherein he wrote, "Jayeshbhai aavyo che #JayeshbhaiJodaar at theatres near you!" The entire comment section was swamped with fire and heart emoticons as all his fans were keenly waiting for the movie.

After the film's release, netizens have been flooding social media, especially Twitter to jot down their thoughts on the film. The Yash Raj Films' comedy-drama, which deals with female feticide, has opened to unfortunately, negative reviews from the audience.

Ranveer plays the role of mild-mannered Gujarati man who goes against all odds to protect his unborn child as his family is against female child. Ranveer’s father in the film- Boman Irani – is a Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reviews of the film here:

#JayeshbhaiJordaar Very Poor Start across the nation and negative reviews everywhere !#RanveerSingh — Raghavendra (@SRaghavendra87) May 13, 2022

@RanveerOfficial bhai kya bakwas movie bnai hai apne. Acha content poor acting and poor direction You set very high standard for self Simple poor, bore, unnecessary lengthy#JayeshbhaiJordaar #Bollywood #Review — Awaz Shukrat (@AwazShukrat) May 13, 2022

Nothing new it's the same old stories which were worthable in 80s & 90s but now it's 21st century such movies don't work. I don't why #Bollywood seems to be content less, they keep on repeating same old stories. Creativity seems lost in Bollywood.#JayeshbhaiJordaar review — Deepak Singh (@moiDeepak) May 13, 2022

#JayeshbhaiJordaar getting bad reviews but I m sure everyone loving #RanveerSingh acting n character — RAJAT (@RajatNarayanSi2) May 13, 2022

SHOCKING! Punjabi movie #SaunkanSaunkne took Bigger Opening than #JayeshbhaiJordaar ! Lowest & Disaster Opening ever for #RanveerSingh as #Jayeshbhai — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 13, 2022

Audiences are in no mood to give uninteresting films an average start which used to happen in pre-covid times,now it's all about creating hype around it from start then even the mixed reports can take you to some glory. Time for bollywood to reshuffle their choices #Jayeshbhai — Its Raj (@iLoyalSalmanFan) May 13, 2022

The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma, a YRF homegrown producer, and directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey, the film also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak.

Live TV