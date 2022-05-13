हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Twitter review: Ranveer Singh's social-comedy fails to entertain cinegoers

Ranveer plays the role of mild-mannered Gujarati man who goes against all odds to protect his unborn child as his family is against female child. 

Film poster

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh's new movie, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has been released today. Taking to Instagram, the 'Gully Boy' actor shared the movie's poster to announce the film's release, wherein he wrote, "Jayeshbhai aavyo che #JayeshbhaiJodaar at theatres near you!" The entire comment section was swamped with fire and heart emoticons as all his fans were keenly waiting for the movie.

After the film's release, netizens have been flooding social media, especially Twitter to jot down their thoughts on the film. The Yash Raj Films' comedy-drama, which deals with female feticide, has opened to unfortunately, negative reviews from the audience. 

Ranveer plays the role of mild-mannered Gujarati man who goes against all odds to protect his unborn child as his family is against female child. Ranveer’s father in the film- Boman Irani – is a Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reviews of the film here:

The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma, a YRF homegrown producer, and directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey, the film also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak. 

