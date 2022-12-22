Jhoome Jo Pathaan Song out: Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's smouldering chemistry is icing on cake in this dance number - Watch

New Delhi: After Besharam Rang, the makers of Pathaan have unveiled their second song which is a dance number. Titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the track features Deepika Padukone in her uber glam look once again and Shah Rukh Khan flaunting his long open hair look, reminding us of Don and Asoka. The lead pair's fire-cracking chemistry on-screen is enough to draw the eyeballs besides cool dance moves.

If in his 50s, SRK can rock a stylish dance song like Jhoome Jo Pathaan, we are surely inspired by him to look fit and fab. The song has been sung by the melodious Arijit Singh, and is shot in exotic prime locations. When you watch the song, you will at least once compare it with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's cool Tiger Zinda Hai Swag Se Swagat track as it gives that vibe.

Coming back to Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, the fans will surely notice the trendy costumes, and funky jewellery in gold and metallic, giving major goals.

Director Siddharth Anand opened up on the song saying, "When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music."

"Music plays a very vital role in my films and fortunately the music of my films have always been well reviewed. I have only tried to entertain people with the music of my film and I’m very, very particular about it because it adds a lot of value to the film and also to the viewing experience of audiences who are paying money to come and watch the films that we make. Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a song that I’m very proud of and extremely confident about. I think audiences will find it irresistible to dance to the beats!" he added.



Pathaan is India’s biggest ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the adrenaline pumping film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.