SHRADDHA KAPOOR

‘Jhoothi’ Shraddha Kapoor Interacts With Fans on Instagram as They Catch her Lying

Shraddha Kapoor interacts with her fans in the comments section as she posted a new picture of herself on Instagram.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

'Jhoothi' Shraddha Kapoor Interacts With Fans on Instagram as They Catch her Lying

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor aka Jhoothi is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. The star has served some incredible moments for her fans; ever since the promotional events kickstarted from recreating hilarious video of 'Tere Pyaar Main' eating pani puri to having grabbed all the attention with her hot looks in the ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ song from ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Shraddha Kapoor seems to be fully drenched in her character of Jhoothi from the film.  

While everyone just can’t resist their excitement to watch her playing a Jhoothi in the film, this Sunday morning Shraddha treated her fans with a pretty picture and was seen interacting with the fans while she made them engage with her character of Jhoothi in a fun manner in the comment.  

Taking to her social media, on Sunday, Shraddha Kapoor posted pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram with a caption that confused many of her followers, she wrote jokingly, “It’s Monday! Let’s slay today.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor)

After Shraddha dropped the post, The fun and witty conversation between Shraddha being a Jhoothi and her fans was seen in the comment section. While Shraddha can be seen fully in her character with her comments, it led to a fun conversation with her fans, many of her followers flooded the comments with compliments. One user wrote, "Uff ye Adaa." Another commented, "Cuteness overload." Some even dropped heart and fire emoticons. 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023. 

Shraddha Kapoorshraddha kapoor picsShraddha Kapoor new postTu Jhoothi Main MakkaarTu Jhoothi Main Makkaar release date

