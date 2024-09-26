Jigra Trailer: Alia Bhatt Looks Impressive In High-Octane Action-Packed Prison Break Drama

Mumbai: The highly anticipated trailer for the film 'Jigra', directed by Vasan Bala, was unveiled on Thursday, much to the excitement of fans. Starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, the film is set to be an action-packed narrative centred around a prison break, showcasing the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother.

Alia Bhatt announced the trailer's launch with a post on Instagram saying, "All set? #JIGRA THEATRICAL TRAILER OUT NOW! See you in cinemas on October 11."

In the trailer, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina.

As the trailer unfolds, Alia's character embodies resilience and strength. One standout moment comes when her character declares, "Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu."

The film marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in 'The Archies' last year. The teaser is garnering positive feedback from critics and audience, building anticipation for its full release.

'Jigra' also features a captivating soundtrack, including the popular track 'Chal Kudiye,' reuniting Alia Bhatt with Diljit Dosanjh. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

The film is set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024.