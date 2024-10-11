Advertisement
ALIA BHATT

Jigra Twitter Review: Alia Bhatt’s Film Fails To Impress Fans, Here's What Netizens Feel

Alia Bhatt's Jigra shows get cancelled in the theatres; the film is labelled as a boring watch.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jigra Twitter Review: Alia Bhatt’s Film Fails To Impress Fans, Here's What Netizens Feel Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt's Jigra has been released today and the film has been receiving mixed response. More than positive reviews there are several who are calling out the film and even claiming that the makers are showing fake numbers of tickets sold as half of the theatres are empty.

Alia Bhatt portrays the role of Satya in the film where she turns into the fierce lioness to save her brother played by Vedang Raina. As Jigra is released, along with self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan others are calling the film a flop and are revealing that the theatres are empty.

Check out how audiences are reacting to Jigra's release:

Jigra is co-produced by Karan Johar and it looks like their venture together this time will be a disappointment going by the reviews of the audience for the film.

