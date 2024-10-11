Mumbai: Alia Bhatt's Jigra has been released today and the film has been receiving mixed response. More than positive reviews there are several who are calling out the film and even claiming that the makers are showing fake numbers of tickets sold as half of the theatres are empty.

Alia Bhatt portrays the role of Satya in the film where she turns into the fierce lioness to save her brother played by Vedang Raina. As Jigra is released, along with self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan others are calling the film a flop and are revealing that the theatres are empty.

Check out how audiences are reacting to Jigra's release:

Whoever made the corporate booking... Dude, you could have used a bit of common sense #JIGRA #Jigra #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/E9l4a7t8OH — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) October 11, 2024

They compared Alia to bacchan but never revealed they meant Abhishekh. #Jigra pic.twitter.com/4hPurTXpfG October 11, 2024

Came to watch #Jigra (Telugu) in my hometown. Only two tickets were sold and that too are online tix. No audience is here except me, the gatekeeper, and eegalu.



gonna be my worst theatrical experience. no fan, no ac, no emergency lights, nothing

Show Time pic.twitter.com/uN1EnGYB67 — (@eskoosme) October 11, 2024

What has she done, man?

Besides PR, fake narratives & manipulations their movies don't do anything.#Jigra https://t.co/W4ffZBz6sX pic.twitter.com/Xz0MYAYuFF — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) October 10, 2024

Heart of stone 2

Kangana can eat 1 million Alia Bhatt for breakfast.

Same cringe acting #Jigra #Emergency https://t.co/5CqafGuKLV pic.twitter.com/hZwerb9DEw — Gratis (@lama_deepshika) October 6, 2024

Most of the shows of #Jigra are getting canceled all over India tomorrow due to low audience turnout. #AliaBhatt and #KaranJohar are in deep tension. Alia's PR team is reaching out to some Twitter portals to praise her and boost tomorrow’s collections.



But none of these tactics… pic.twitter.com/Yy0jJubp4C — PitchAndPopcorn (@RajnilSarma99) October 10, 2024

Today Film #Savi2 means #Jigra released and 75% shows are cancelled all over India because of no audience. Means it’s a disaster by very first show. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 11, 2024

Jigra is co-produced by Karan Johar and it looks like their venture together this time will be a disappointment going by the reviews of the audience for the film.