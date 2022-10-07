John Abraham-backed 'Tara vs Bilal' to release on October 28

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham on Friday announced his upcoming production 'Tara Vs Bilal' will hit the cinema halls on October 28. Directed by Samar Iqbal, the slice-of-life film features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the title roles.

Abraham, who is producing the project under his banner JA Entertainment alongside T-Series and TVB Films, took to Twitter to share the new release date of the film. "We introduce to you, this extraordinary match of Tara and Bilal! In cinemas 28th October," the actor tweeted.

The movie was earlier set to arrive on October 14.

Earlier, John had shared a photo of lead actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia rathee and gave a brief description about the film. He wrote, "#TaraVsBilal a slice of life film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee to hit the big screens on 14th October 2022! Directed by Samar Iqbal and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and John Abraham, the film showcases the clash of two opposites Tara and Bilal!

Written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, 'Tara Vs Bilal' is co-produced by Minnakshi Das and Shiv Chanana.

Set against the vibrant and diverse backdrop of London, the slice-of-life story revolves around the life of two individuals, 'Tara and Bilal' who are opposite personalities to each other. Tara is a full-of-life happy yet sensitive girl who continues to discover herself and her resilience in a new city. On the other hand, Bilal is an introvert and yet has a charming personality. Both the characters are completely different from each other. What happens when two completely different people meet is what the film is all about.