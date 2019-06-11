close

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi team up for gangster drama - Details here

The film is set in the 1980s and 1990s and in a fictionalised manner revolves around the key events that turned Bombay to Mumbai. The film is produced by Sanjay Gupta.

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi team up for gangster drama - Details here

Mumbai: Actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi have been locked to feature in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's upcoming gangster drama. 

The film is set in the 1980s and 1990s and in a fictionalised manner revolves around the key events that turned Bombay to Mumbai. 

According to a press release, the untitled drama will chronicle the closing of mills, the murder of a key businessman, the nexus between politicians, cops, the underworld and the business fraternity of the city. 

"It's my third outing with John and I'm super excited to work with Emraan, I have always wanted to work with him and I am back to my base of filmmaking, gangster dramas and all I can say is...It's good to be home," Gupta said in a statement. 

The film, scheduled to go on floors next month, is produced by Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T Series.

