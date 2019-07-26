John Abraham looks dapper in new poster of 'Batla House' —See pic

New Delhi: Expectations are high from John Abraham and Nora Fatehi starrer 'Batla House'. The film is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced that the ' Satyameva Jayate' duo—John and Nora are joining forces yet again.

Much like the song 'Dilbar' from ' Satyameva Jayate', the track 'O Saki Saki' from 'Batla House' left the audience excited for the film. With a couple of days left for the film's release, the team has started promoting it in full swing.

A brand new poster featuring the handsome John Abraham has been unveiled and we bet it will give you an adrenaline rush!

The actor shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “Encounter ka matlab hai Surgical Strike, matlab keeping India Safe... Fark sirf itna hai ki humare borders shahar ke andar hote hai...#KnowTheTruth #BatlaHouseOn15Aug”

Check out his tweet here:

'Batla House' has been directed by Nikkhil Advani and is slated to release on August 15 this year.

It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj and Manish Chaudhari in important roles.