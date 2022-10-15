John Abraham-Manushi Chhillar conclude filming for action-thriller 'Tehran'

MUMBAI: John Abraham has completed shooting for Dinesh Vijan's action thriller 'Tehran', the Bollywood star said on Saturday (October 15). Inspired by true events, 'Tehran' is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

The actor shared the news in a post on Instagram. "It's a wrap on #Tehran! Thank you to the entire team for making it such a wonderful shoot experience. Can't wait to bring this one to you..." Abraham wrote alongside a video from the sets.

The film also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who made her acting debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Samrat Prithviraj" earlier this year. Maddock Films, Vijan's production banner, also tweeted about the filming wrap. "The journey of #Tehran has been very special & we can't wait to bring it to you!" read the tweet from the studio. 'Tehran' is a Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films.

Besides Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are also credited as producers on the film.