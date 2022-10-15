NewsEntertainmentMovies
JOHN ABRAHAM

John Abraham-Manushi Chhillar conclude filming for action-thriller 'Tehran'

'Tehran' is an upcoming Hindi movie scheduled to be released on 26 Jan, 2023. The movie is directed by Arun Gopalan and will feature John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 01:33 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

John Abraham-Manushi Chhillar conclude filming for action-thriller 'Tehran'

MUMBAI: John Abraham has completed shooting for Dinesh Vijan's action thriller 'Tehran', the Bollywood star said on Saturday (October 15). Inspired by true events, 'Tehran' is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

The actor shared the news in a post on Instagram. "It's a wrap on #Tehran! Thank you to the entire team for making it such a wonderful shoot experience. Can't wait to bring this one to you..." Abraham wrote alongside a video from the sets.

The film also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who made her acting debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Samrat Prithviraj" earlier this year. Maddock Films, Vijan's production banner, also tweeted about the filming wrap. "The journey of #Tehran has been very special & we can't wait to bring it to you!" read the tweet from the studio. 'Tehran' is a Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films.

Besides Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are also credited as producers on the film.

Live Tv

John AbrahamTehranTehran film shootingDinesh VijanAshish Prakash VermaRitesh ShahAshish PrakashArun Gopalan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?