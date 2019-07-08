John Abraham shares another intriguing poster of Batla House — Check out

New Delhi: Actor John Abraham, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming action-adventure film 'Batla House', on Monday shared another intriguing poster of the film.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared the picture and captioned it, writing, "One man made a decision, the nation made its accusations. Thus began a trial like no other. Now watch the truth of #BatlaHouse. #BatlaHouseTrailerOn10thJuly"

The poster looks intense with John as ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav appears to lead his team to a gunbattle.

Take a look:

The actor also shared another teaser of the film and wrote, "Endless protests across the nation and endless accusations later, the search for the truth still continues." And just like the first teaser, this one too promises to tell a real story of the controversial encounter of Indian Mujahideen-linked terrorists that took place in the national capital.

In the meantime, the first official trailer of 'Batla House' will be dropped on July 10, the makers announced.

The film will be based on the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, which is officially known as Operation Batla House. The incident took place against the Indian Mujahideen terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

As the tagline suggests 'The Story of India's Most Decorated/Controversial Cop', the case was about this one man who has had 70 encounters, a record 22 convictions from 30 cases and nine Gallantry Awards.

The 'Parmanu' actor will be seen portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter.

This is John and Nikkhil Advani's third collaboration after 'Salaam-E-Ishq' and 'Satyamev Jayate'. The film is scheduled to hit the theatre on August 15, 2019 and will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' and Prabhas' 'Saaho'. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj among others. Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi will feature in an item song.

John is known for appearing in patriotic drams. His last few releases 'Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran', 'Satyameva Jayate' and 'Romeo Akbar Walter' were on the same genre.