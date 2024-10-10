ZEE5, India’s leading home-grown streaming platform, has premiered the highly anticipated action drama ‘Vedaa, Samvidhan Ka Rakshak’ on October 10, i.e today. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, this powerful film stars John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Inspired by real-life events, ‘Vedaa’ follows the journey of a determined Dalit woman and sheds light on the harsh realities of caste-based injustices and crimes.

The story revolves around Major Abhimanyu Kanwar (John Abraham), a court-martialed army officer, and Vedaa (Sharvari), a fierce Dalit woman fighting for justice. Together, they navigate a society filled with deep-rooted inequalities, confronting oppressive forces like the village chief, played by Abhishek Banerjee. As they expose painful truths and battle for redemption, the film delivers a narrative of resilience, courage, and justice.

Director Nikkhil Advani masterfully blends action and social commentary in Vedaa, Samvidhan Ka Rakshak, delivering a poignant film with a meaningful message. Premiering in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, viewers can experience this compelling drama on ZEE5 from October 10.

Manish Kalra Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India stated, "At ZEE5, we believe that cinema can inspire change and ‘Vedaa,’ embodies this spirit by shedding light on pressing social issues through its powerful narrative and creative storytelling. We are proud to present this film that entertains and sparks meaningful conversations about justice and resilience. The film aligns perfectly with our thought of connecting, collaborating, and communicating with our viewers through impactful and transformative stories. With ‘Vedaa’’, we are strengthening ZEE5's commitment of delivering quality content that not only resonates with diverse audience segments but also drives positive change in society."

Umesh Kr Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios said, “With Vedaa’ now releasing on ZEE5, we’re excited that this powerful story of resilience will reach an even wider audience. It reflects our commitment to impactful storytelling, and we believe its compelling narrative and strong performances will deeply resonate with viewers.”

Producer, Madhu Bhojwani, Emmay Entertainment shares, “We are excited to bring Vedaa, to an even larger audience with its digital premiere. When we started the journey to make this film, it was driven by the need to tell a story that inspires and empowers, and we can’t wait for more people to join the conversation through its digital release.”

Director, Nikkhil Advani said, "I believe ‘Vedaa,’ not only entertains but also sheds light on important issues. From the very beginning, our aim with this film was to tell a story that sparks meaningful conversations, and we look forward to more viewers experiencing its message now through the film's release on Zee5”.

Actor John Abraham said, “I'm proud to be part of a film that not only entertains but also empowers. Vedaa, inspires women to embrace their strength and also encourages all of us to support and uplift one another. The film is very important and relevant in today’s day and age which is a powerful reminder that when women thrive, we all thrive. I can't wait for audiences of ZEE5 to experience this transformative message in Vedaa."

Lead actor Sharvari expressed, “I’m excited for the digital release of ‘Vedaa,’ on ZEE5! Playing Vedaa Berwa has been an enriching experience for me. She is someone who seeked equality and justice. I felt her fire to stand up and fight for what is right. Its very overwhelming to receive so much love and appreciation for Vedaa, and it means the world to me to be part of a film that makes you think. Through boxing and martial arts training, Vedaa discovers her strength and voice in the film. I can’t wait for audiences to witness her inspiring journey!”

