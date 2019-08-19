John Abraham starrer 'Batla House' Box Office collection fares better on weekend

New Delhi: Bollywood's action star John Abraham's latest release 'Batla House' clashed with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' at the Box Office this Independence Day. Although it did affect the opening collection of the former, the movie has fared better over the weekend.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “#BatlaHouse has a healthy *extended* weekend... Gathered momentum on Day 3 and 4... Faring better in #DelhiUP... Will need to maintain the pace on weekdays... Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr. Total: ₹ 47.99 cr. India biz.”

The movie is based on the encounter which raised quite a few eyebrows. 'Batla House' is helmed by Nikkhil Advani.

The film has John in the role of a cop named Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Besides, John in the titular role, there are some known faces such as Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj and Manish Chaudhari playing pivotal parts.

The movie is written by Ritesh Shah and edited by Maahir Zaveri. 'Batla House' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani

Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham and Sandeep Leyzell. It hit the screens on August 15, 2019.