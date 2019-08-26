close

Batla House

John Abraham starrer 'Batla House' remains steady at Box Office

John Abraham starrer &#039;Batla House&#039; remains steady at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood action star John Abraham is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Batla House'. The film has received as a massive response from the fans and critics alike. And this clearly explains the collections rising at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: “#BatlaHouse has been appreciated and that’s reflecting in its numbers... Additionally, lack of major release + #Janmashtami festivities have helped put up a strong total in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr, Sun 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 83.78 cr. India biz.”

The movie is based on the encounter which raised quite a few eyebrows. 'Batla House' is helmed by Nikkhil Advani.

The film has John in the role of a cop named Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Besides, John in the titular role, there are some known faces such as Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj and Manish Chaudhari playing pivotal parts.

The movie is written by Ritesh Shah and edited by Maahir Zaveri. 'Batla House' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani

Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham and Sandeep Leyzell. It hit the screens on August 15, 2019.

 

